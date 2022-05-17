TriBecca's Sandwich Shop reps central Illinois in Chicago

CHICAGO -- Despite its location in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood, TriBecca's Sandwich shop is repping the heart of the state with its unique offerings and ingredients.
"One of our most popular sandwiches is the Cubano Sandwich," said Becca Grothe, owner and chef of Tribecca's. "[It's] local pork from a farm in central Illinois, local ham."
"I think we need to bring more central Illinois flavors to Chicago," Grothe said.
Grothe grew up in Galesburg, which is almost 200 miles southwest of the Windy City. There she grew up eating loose meat sandwiches from regional fast-food chain Maid-Rite, which inspired her to create the "MaidWrong," a gourmet version with central Illinois beef and agrodolce onions.
Another central Illinois adjacent sandwich at TriBecca's is the Horseshoe: two cheesy burger patties on Texas toast, covered in crinkle cut fries and topped with pepper jack cheese sauce. The sandwich originated in Springfield, Ill.
"People from Chicago are generally surprised when they see the horseshoe," Grothe said. "It's probably one of the most unique sandwiches you can get."
Grothe said that she doesn't want her customers' ideas to be limited to Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches. She wants them to give the Horseshoe a try instead.
"They're a little intimidated, but once they try it they realize how delicious it is and what a great sandwich it can be," Grothe said.
For more information about TriBecca's Sandwich Shop, visit tribeccas.com.
