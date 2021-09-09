art

Artist compiles 25 years of his work in new interactive exhibit

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Artist Tristan Eaton has compiled 25 years of his work, first dating back to 1996, for his new interactive exhibit "Tristan Eaton: All at Once."

Over the last two decades, Eaton has been a toy designer, illustrator, graffiti artist, creative director, painter and more.

"You can see hundreds of toys that I've designed. You can see a giant installation of 3D art, like old school 3D art with the glasses. You can also see art of mine that went to space, to the International Space Station," said Eaton.

Eaton grew up in Hollywood and says some of the biggest inspirations he had as a child were skateboarding, graffiti and comic books, which is why you'll see a section of his work dedicated to Marvel at the museum.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, I got a call from Marvel asking me to design six posters for them and we basically locked the doors of my art studio during the pandemic and painted for three months," Eaton said.

There are also murals he painted representing the Black Lives Matter protests at the museum.

"I donated my efforts to paint some mural work and it led to exposing some racists in my community who actually painted over some of my murals and I painted right back over them," Eaton said.

Eaton's exhibit will be at the Long Beach Museum of Art until Oct. 3.

