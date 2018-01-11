Trooper: 1 dead, another injured in Johnston County crash

JOHNSTON COUNTY (WTVD) --
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was first on the scene of a crash that killed one person and injured another in Johnston County on Monday.

Troopers said they saw someone driving reckless on Buffalo Road near Sullivan Road east of Wilson's Mills. They said they turned around to make a traffic stop, but once they found the vehicle the crash had already happened.

According to officials, the person injured in the crash was transported to the hospital, their condition is unknown at this time.

Buffalo Road was closed near Sullivan Road for a few hours, but officials said its back open.
