12-year-old accidentally shot at turkey shoot in Moore County, Sheriff says

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two children, a man and a woman are recovering from injuries they got at a turkey shoot in rural Moore County.It happened around 8 p.m. off Cummings Road just outside of Robbins.Moore County Sheriff's Office said someone dropped a shotgun at the turkey shoot. That gun fired injuring a mom, dad and two children.The worst injuries were to a 12-year-old. Their injuries were not life threatening, but they had to be airlifted to Chapel Hill for treatment.Another woman reportedly fell into a fire pit after the gun went off. She was injured but will recover.Moore County Sheriff's Office reports it will likely release the names of the adult victims Monday.The incident sounded the alarm for gun safety across central North Carolina.Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said he went to turkey shoots plenty of times when he was growing up.He said they're normally fundraisers that can benefit the community, but everybody involved must take gun safety seriously."Just like driving a car you've got to have your mind on what it is: It is a deadly weapon," Stone said.