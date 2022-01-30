Parade of cars, family celebrate Zebulon woman's 100th birthday

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- There was a special birthday car parade in eastern Wake County on Saturday. It was to celebrate Ernestine "Sugar Pie" Watkins-Montague, who turns 100 on Sunday.It was a good time with people driving by, getting out of their cars, and sharing their birthday wishes."Grandmother, she had a total of 18 kids, my grandmother has never been hospitalized, which is a blessing for her to be 100 years old tomorrow," said granddaughter Brittanie Hinton. "We're all here celebrating."Hinton said her grandmother worked hard in her younger years on the farm and instilled that work ethic in all of her children.She also said that "Grandma Sugar Pie" is very witty, even though she doesn't talk too much. But when she does ... you have to be on your toes.Happy birthday!