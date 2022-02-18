Pets & Animals

Injured turtle recovering at NC State with help of acupuncture

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Acupuncture has been used on humans for thousands of years to cure various ailments. Well now, the practice is being used on animals and reptiles with similar success.

At N.C. State University, a turtle is getting relief thanks to the alternative therapy.

"Acupuncture is very similar for humans and animals," said Dr. Tara Harrison, Associate Professor of Zoo and Exotic Animal Medicine at N.C. State. "The meridians were originally found in humans, and we have basically transposed them into animals."

Garfunkel is an adult male Eastern Box Turtle that lost his appetite and was found in the wild with a fractured shell. NC State's Veterinary School took him in and started doing acupuncture and cold laser therapy to help stimulate his appetite and relieve pain.

"Horses, elephants, and dogs are some other types of animals that this treatment can be used on," Harrison said. "Garfunkel can receives these treatments a few times a week and is responding well to them."

Harrison said is hopeful Garfunkel will make a full recovery.
