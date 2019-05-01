school shooting

Two Apex natives injured in UNC Charlotte shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

University of North Carolina at Charlotte is in mourning after a shooting on campus that left two people dead and four others injured on the last day of classes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two students from Apex were among those injured in a shooting on UNC Charlotte's campus Tuesday evening.

Drew Pescaro, 19, is out of surgery and recovering, according to the Niner Times.

Sean Dehart's condition is unknown. According to his Facebook page, he went to Cardinal Gibbons High School.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Monday--the last of day of classes--near the Kennedy Building on the UNC Charlotte campus

RELATED: 2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at UNC Charlotte

ABC11 has learned that Pescaro is from Apex and graduated from Middle Creek High School in 2017. He was a cornerback for the football team in 2015 and 2016.

According to his LinkedIn, he planned to work for the UNC Charlotte Football team in the spring of 2019. Pescaro is a sports writer for the student-run newspaper the Niner Times.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The national Facebook page for Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity wrote in support of Pescaro.



Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency said two people were found dead on the scene and four were injured--the four including Pescaro.

An on-campus vigil is planned for Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
apexwake countycharlotteschool shootingshots firedshootingstudent safetystudents
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL SHOOTING
Here are the victims of the UNC Charlotte shooting
Columbine-infatuated teen's death likely preceded manhunt: Official
20 years after school attack, Columbine remembers 13 lost
2nd Parkland student dies of apparent suicide in a week
TOP STORIES
UNC Charlotte shooting suspect ID'd as Trystan Terrell
Here are the victims of the UNC Charlotte shooting
Watch live: Thousands gather for NC teachers rally in Raleigh
LIVE: Barr questioned by Senate Judiciary Committee
Utz lovers could be eligible for up to $20 in settlement
Fort Bragg soldier fights for change in DC after deadly medical oversight
Longest suspension bridge in North America to open in Gatlinburg
Show More
New baby chimpanzee at NC Zoo named Obi
Backlash over CDC tweet about not washing raw chicken
Mom of twins has cancer again, needs another bone marrow donor
No jail time for bus driver who raped girl, 14
WikiLeaks' Julian Assange sentenced to 50 weeks in prison
More TOP STORIES News