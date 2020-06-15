Two taken to hospital after overnight shootings in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police responded to two shootings on Sunday night where two people were injured.

Around 11:45 p.m., officers responded to the Circle K at 4100 Western Boulevard where they found a woman with gunshot wounds. Investigators found a gun and two people were taken into custody.

Minutes later, officers reported to WakeMed over a walk-in gunshot victim. The victim was shot once. The investigation indicates that the shooting occurred on Valley Stream Drive.

Both victims are expected to survive. It's not known if the shootings are connected.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives should call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
