Society

Teen unveils painting of Biden inauguration star poet Amanda Gorman

By Andrew Morris
SAN FRANCISCO -- California teenager Tyler Gordon has been making quite the debut in his early art career. He's back with another painting that's drawing attention.

The 14-year-old has gone viral for time-lapse videos of Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden when they took office, even getting a phone call afterward from the Vice President.

RELATED: Lin-Manuel Miranda surprises inaugural poet Amanda Gorman on 'GMA'

Gordon posted a new tweet Monday, sharing his new painting of Amanda Gorman, the brilliant 22-year-old youth poet laureate who blew the country away with her poem at President Biden's Inauguration, entitled, "The Hill We Climb".

The painter wrote to the poet in part, "Your words inspired me so much last week and not only because of what you said but because of the obstacles I know you had to overcome to get there!"



Surely, this is not the last we will be hearing from these two young talents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypresidential inaugurationartcelebritypoetryentertainmentkamala harrisjoe bidenviral
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC has nearly cleared backlog of COVID-19 vaccines
Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old Sampson County girl
Slain Raleigh man remembered on what would have been his 40th birthday
Biden administration to boost COVID-19 vaccine supply
Widespread internet outages hit northeast U.S.
Democrats introduce bill to raise minimum wage to $15 by 2025
Show More
Thunder today, snow possible Wednesday night
High school denies athlete's request to wear BLM warmups
Kobe Bryant death: Jan. 26 marks 1 year since deadly helicopter crash
NC native becomes first Black female assistant coach in NFL
Outdoor furniture stolen from Raleigh cafe; Community helps solve case
More TOP STORIES News