'I feel normal': Durham Bulls pitcher hit in head with line drive returns for spring training

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL (WTVD) -- The Durham Bulls pitcher who was hit in the head by a 104 mile per hour line drive is back ready to play again less than a year later.
Tyler Zombro's terrifying accident on the ballfield happened June 3. He was pitching against the Norfolk Tides when a batted ball hit him on the right side of the head, just above his ear.
He was knocked unconscious immediately, fell to the ground face-first and started convulsing.
Zombro was rushed to Duke University Hospital where he remained hospitalized for about a week.
Nine months later, Zombro is back on the mound, participating in spring training with the Tampa Bay Rays.
"I feel normal, right. And we've been chasing that normalcy, so to be in that routine has been really nice," Zombro said.
He said he's been getting great support from the Rays organization, his teammates and his loved ones.
