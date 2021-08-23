Man arrested in Friday shooting, carjacking attempt near Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in custody in connection with a Wake County shooting that happened Friday.

Wake County deputies arrested Tyrin Daquan Stubbs during the weekend in the shooting of 58-year-old Scott Glenn Wright during the early morning hours Friday in front of Car Cosmetology at 5800 Knightdale Blvd.

Stubbs was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On Friday, deputies responded shortly before 5 a.m. to a possible shooting and attempted carjacking in the parking lot of Car Cosmetology.

Wright told law officers that he picked up two men who asked for a ride to an unknown location.

Shortly after Wright picked up the men, he pulled into the parking lot and asked them to get out. Deputies said a struggle ensued and Wright was shot. The two men fled the scene.

Wright was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Stubbs is being held at Wake County Detention Center with no bond.

There is no word from the sheriff's office on a second suspect.



NOTE: Video is from a previous report.
