Man arrested in Friday shooting, carjacking attempt near Knightdale

Wake County deputies arrested Tyrin Daquan Stubbs during the weekend in the shooting of 58-year-old Scott Glenn Wright during the early morning hours Friday in front of Car Cosmetology at 5800 Knightdale Blvd.
Stubbs was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
On Friday, deputies responded shortly before 5 a.m. to a possible shooting and attempted carjacking in the parking lot of Car Cosmetology.
Wright told law officers that he picked up two men who asked for a ride to an unknown location.
Shortly after Wright picked up the men, he pulled into the parking lot and asked them to get out. Deputies said a struggle ensued and Wright was shot. The two men fled the scene.
Wright was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Stubbs is being held at Wake County Detention Center with no bond.
There is no word from the sheriff's office on a second suspect.
NOTE: Video is from a previous report.