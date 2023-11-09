Former Virginia Tech basketball player accused of having sexual activity with Person County student

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former men's basketball player at Virginia Tech has been charged with having a sexual encounter with a student in Person County.

On Wednesday, at 10 a.m. the Person County Sheriff's Office was contacted by Person County Schools in reference to possible sexual misconduct between a teacher and a student.

An investigation found that the incident happened outside the school at a home in the county.

Tyrone Khalil Outlaw, 28, from Roxboro was charged with sexual activity with a student and put in Person County Detention Center under a $30,000 bond.

Outlaw is a social studies teacher at Person County High School, according to the school's website. He has been suspended with pay.

Outlaw was a former basketball player at UNC Greensboro (2013-2014) and Virginia Tech (2015-2019).