Uber driver assaulted by passenger in downtown Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police officers are investigating after a Raleigh man reportedly assaulted his Uber driver Thursday morning.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. near South McDowell Street.
Officers said passenger Richard Bacchus, 50, assaulted the driver, who's identity was not released.
Bacchus was charged with simple assault and injury to personal property.
Officials have not commented on the driver's condition.
