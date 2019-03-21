Crime & Safety

Uber driver assaulted by passenger in downtown Raleigh, police say

Police are investigating after an Uber driver was assaulted during a drive in downtown Raleigh on Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. near South McDowell Street.

Officers said passenger Richard Bacchus, 50, assaulted the driver, who's identity was not released.

Bacchus was charged with simple assault and injury to personal property.

Officials have not commented on the driver's condition.

