UNC Board of Trustees still gathering information on placement of Silent Sam statue

Since the Silent Sam toppling on UNC's campus, the big question has been what's next?

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
"The idea that we have the answer already planned is not true. We didn't even have the situation anticipated so we have to think about it in different ways," said Chancellor Carol Folt.

The Board of Trustees and Chancellor Folt have been tasked with deciding where the Silent Sam statue will go next.

They briefly discussed it in Thursday's meeting.

"We continue to hear from many people who have shared their opinion and feedback about this critical issue," said Board of Trustees chairman Haywood Cochrane.

Earlier this week, UNC officials created an email where people can send their comments and suggestions regarding the future of the statue.

"Every suggestion is reasonable. We want people to give whatever ideas they have and we're going to do our best to take every single one seriously," Chancellor Folt said.

Chancellor Folt said the university also plans to host public forums so people can speak out as well.

"I don't believe in the end everybody is going to agree with the solution we come up with but I hope we would have considered it fully," Chancellor Folt said.

Folt said it's too early to tell if they'll provide several suggestions for what to do next with the statue or just one.

The Board of Trustees has until Nov. 15 to come up with a solution.
