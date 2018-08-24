UNC-Chapel Hill police charge 3 people in connection with the Silent Sam toppling

EMBED </>More Videos

The UNC-Chapel Hill Police Department has filed warrants indicating charges against three people related to their involvement in the Silent Sam toppling Monday evening.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
The UNC-Chapel Hill Police Department has filed warrants indicating charges against three people related to their involvement in the Silent Sam toppling Monday evening.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The three people named in the warrants are not affiliated with the university.

Each person faces charges of misdemeanor riot and misdemeanor defacing of a public monument.

People questioning UNC Police's response to Silent Sam protest
Just days after Silent Sam was torn down by protesters at UNC-Chapel Hill, some are questioning the UNC Police response.


On Friday, Thom Goolsby, a member of the UNC Board of Governors, wrote in a Twitter post that Silent Sam will be reinstalled, as required by state law, within the next 90 days.



"I think it's pretty hypocritical of UNC and our authorities to go after the people who took down Silent Sam because Silent Sam was illegal," student Lindsay Ayling told ABC11 on Friday. "It violated the civil rights act by creating a racially hostile learning environment."

Meanwhile, student Larry said he doesn't think this has done anything positive for race relations.

"I think this has only made the extremists of places like Charlottesville resent these people more," he said.

In the wake of the toppling, the university is preparing for another possible rally Saturday. There has been some discussion that it will be on campus, at McCorkle Place.

The university is urging the public not to attend.

Streets may be closed and traffic may be rerouted if there is a large crowd.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeconfederate monumentsilent saminvestigationChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
During guilty plea, Laura Riddick says she has 'compulsion to hoard money'
Educators meet ahead of school year to re-address demands
Bird removing scooters from UNC while parties explore possibility of partnership
ABC11 Game of the Week: Fuquay-Varina at Cary High
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
Hurricane Lane, now Category 2, dumps 30 inches of rain on Hawaii
Doctor killed family with gas-filled exercise ball, police say
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Show More
Republicans take a mulligan, keep controversial amendments on ballot
Food truck feeds drivers amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Tarboro child punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
Chief: Police dog was left in car 6 hours, died from heat
Video shows Chris Watts discussing relationships
More News