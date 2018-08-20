Protesters knock down Silent Sam statue, which had stood on UNC campus since 1913

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch: Silent Sam statue comes crashing down. Courtesy of our newsgathering partners the News and Observer.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Silent Sam statue on the University of North Carolina's campus Monday evening chanting for the removal of the monument and later blocking traffic in the Franklin Street area. After dark, the statue came crashing down.

The group gathered to call for university leaders to take action and remove the Confederate monument.

EMBED More News Videos

Silent Sam comes crashing down on the UNC campus. Protesters then threw dirt on the statue before police moved in.



But sometime after dark, a group used a rope and took matters into its own hands, toppling the statue amid wild cheers from the gathered crowd.



Those who called for the removal of Silent Sam said Monday night's protest was also in solidarity with Maya Little, the UNC graduate student who was facing expulsion from school and criminal charges for covering Silent Sam with paint and her own blood earlier this year.

EMBED More News Videos

Protesters explain the significance of the moment as Silent Sam is toppled.



Many students used large signs and banners to cover the statue.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video: Protesters chant at Silent Sam statue on UNC campus Monday.



Protesters then moved up Franklin Street and were blocking traffic. Chapel Hill Police said Franklin Street is closed between Raleigh Street and Church Street. It reopened about 9:15 p.m., police said.



At some point after that, the statue was brought to the ground. Some threw dirt on the statue as if to bury it. Law enforcement soon moved in and formed a human barrier around the fallen monument.

The University tweeted a statement about the events, saying in part, that Monday's "actions were dangerous, and we are very fortunate that no one was injured. We are investigating the vandalism and assessing the full extent of the damage."

The Silent Sam confederate monument lies on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill.
In regards to the recent letter from 17 UNC-Chapel Hill faculty members and continuous protests urging the removal of the Silent Sam confederate statue, here are a few facts about the monument.


The statue had stood on UNC's campus since June 2, 1913, Commencement Day at UNC and the day the United Daughters of the Confederacy dedicated what then was called by most simply the Confederate Memorial.

Bettie Jackson, a member of UDC, told the crowd at the dedication, "This monument is erected in memory of those students of this university who served in the armies of the Confederate States of America."

Now, its future remains unclear.
