'It really changed my life': UNC-Charlotte shooting survivor, Apex native reflects two years later

By
APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- What Drew Pescaro went through was life-altering. He was shot when someone opened fire on the campus of UNC-Charlotte two years ago Friday.

Two students were killed and four others were hurt.

"It really has changed my life in a lot of ways," Pescaro told ABC11. "It's changed how I look at things, my perspective, my outlook on everything."

Classes at UNC-Charlotte were canceled on Friday as it marked two years since that fateful day. The university held a virtual remembrance ceremony and wreaths were laid to mark the somber occasion.


Drew was shot an inch from his spine. Resulting in him having his small and large intestines removed, afterwards, he spent 27 days in the hospital after developing multiple infections.

His last year was thrown into further turmoil by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More UNC-Charlotte shooting coverage

"Of course, the pandemic happened right around the one-year anniversary and now everyone is dealing with something very difficult," he said.

Drew leaned on his family and friends and found therapy to get him through his difficulties of processing that day.

"I can still feel sad and angry. And those emotions don't change the fact that we're now two years past it," Drew said. "I really try and do my best to keep it up as much as I can but there's definitely days that are really hard. It's hard to keep a positive mentality.

Drew graduates in two weeks. He's also getting married at the end of June.
