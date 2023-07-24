ESPN College Gameday kicks off the season in North Carolina for Tar Heels vs Gamecocks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The first ESPN College Gameday of the football season will be an ACC vs SEC battle of the Carolinas.

College Gameday announced Monday it would be in Charlotte on Sept. 2 for the season kickoff between the University of North Carolina and the University of South Carolina.

The last time College Gameday set up shop in North Carolina was Sept. 4, 2021 for a game between Georgia and Clemson, which was played in Charlotte.

The last time an ACC team was featured on College Gameday was last year, when No. 10 NC State traveled to No. 5 Clemson. The Tigers pulled out the victory 30-20.

The Tar Heels are gearing up for a promising season after finishing last year 9-5. The Heels are lead by quarterback Drake Maye, who is being touted as a potential top 2024 NFL Draft pick.

The Gamecocks are coming off an 8-5 season where they finished No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The team is looking to continue to improve in year three of head coach Shane Beamer.

This game will be the 60th meeting between the two programs. UNC leads the series 35-20-4, but South Carolina has won eight of the last 11 games, including the most recent meeting in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30, 2021.

The two teams kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC11. You can get ready for the battle by watching ESPN College Gameday from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Sept. 2 on ESPN.