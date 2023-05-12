Colleges including Duke, UNC holding graduation ceremonies this weekend

Five local colleges including UNC, Duke, Meredith and others are holding graduation ceremonies this weekend.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Get ready for another round of pomp and circumstance this weekend as more of our local college students turn their tassels.

Five local schools are holding graduation ceremonies this weekend.

Saturday morning Meredith College kicks off the ceremonies at 8:30 followed by a second ceremony at 11.

Fayetteville State University graduation begins at 9 in the morning at Crown Coliseum.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is the keynote speaker.

Shaw University's commencement begins at 10 a.m. at Raleigh Convention Center.

On Sunday, both UNC and Duke have their ceremonies at 9 a.m.

NBA Commissioner and Duke Alumni Adam Silver is the keynote speaker for the Blue Devils.

Bryan Stevenson, renowned public interest lawyer and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, is the keynote speaker for the Tar Heels.