UNC Rex Hospital closing pediatric unit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Rex Hospital announced Wednesday that it is closing its pediatric unit.

The west Raleigh medical center said that because of the overwhelming need for adult patient beds and the low number of pediatric patients needing care, it plans to convert the 10 pediatric beds to adult beds.

The UNC Health Rex Emergency Department will continue to care for children.

In a statement, Rex officials said, "We are fortunate to be part of a large health system that includes UNC Children's, which is ranked among the nation's top children's hospitals. UNC Children's medical office building across the street from UNC Health Rex's main campus in Raleigh will continue to offer a wide range of care and services, including a pediatric urgent care clinic."

The UNC Health Rex Women's Center will continue offering maternity services, including NICU care.