University of North Carolina School at Chapel Hill of Business announces new Dean

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced its new Dean to lead the Kenan-Flagler Business School.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced its new Dean to lead the Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Mary Margaret Frank is currently the Senior Associate Dean for Faculty Development at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business and is an award-winning educator, scholar, and university citizen.

"It is an honor to return to UNC Kenan- Flagler, where I felt valued as a student and launched my career," Frank said. "UNC Kenan- Flagler has established a world-renowned portfolio of academic programs and research, and I welcome the opportunity to continue to innovate with the community of accomplished scholars, passionate educators, dedicated staff, talented students, and loyal alumni where together, I am confident we can create positive, sustainable impact in the state and around the world."

She will begin her new role as Dean starting on August 15.