Police 'actively searching' for suspect after 3 killed in shooting at University of Virginia: Police

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia -- A suspect is on the run after at least three people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville on Sunday night, authorities said.

In a statement sent to the university's community early Monday and subsequently shared with ABC News by school officials, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan identified the suspect as student Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. The University of Virginia Police Department also named Jones as the suspect at large via Twitter.

Both Ryan and police confirmed that "multiple" law enforcement agencies are actively searching for Jones, who they said is "armed and dangerous." Police ordered the university community to "shelter in place" in the meantime.

"As of this writing, I am heartbroken to report that the shooting has resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care," Ryan said in the statement. "We are working closely with the families of the victims, and we will share additional detail as soon as we are able."

Jones is described as a Black man wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes. He may be driving a black SUV with Virginia license plates, police said.

The shooting was reported on the university's campus in the area of Culbreth Road at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Ryan and police.

The university's president cancelled classes for Monday due to the deadly shooting, which he called a "traumatic incident for everyone in our community."

"This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia," Ryan added. "I am holding the victims, their families, and all members of the University of Virginia community in my heart today, and we will make plans to come together as a community to grieve as soon as the suspect is apprehended."

