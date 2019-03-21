Crime & Safety

Unlicensed contractor at center of Troubleshooter investigations charged

EMBED <>More Videos

By Diane Wilson and Tonya Simpson
An unlicensed contractor who has been the subject of several Troubleshooter investigations has been charged.

Jorge Garcia, owner of J&J Home improvements, is facing two counts of financial elder abuse.

Investigators issued a warrant and Garcia turned himself in Thursday at the Durham County Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 22. Neither Garcia nor his lawyer had any comments when I-Team cameras caught up with them in the jail lobby.

Homeowners across the Triangle say they are out hundreds of thousands of dollars and they say Garcia is to blame.

He has admitted taking on multiple projects, some for as much as $262,000, without a license.

One of those jobs was for John Saitta's 75-year-old mother's home in Durham.

"In the course of three months, my mom wrote about 10 to 12 checks equaling over a quarter million dollars. He took more money from my mom than the home is worth," Saitta said.

Garcia did do work at Saitta's mom's home, but Saitta says a licensed contractor estimated it was only $45,000 worth of work. This job, in addition to one other, led to the elder abuse charges Garcia now faces.

See what we uncovered in our previous investigations below:

Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyncabusetroubleshooterscam targeting seniorsscam
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Settlement reached after teen's suicide at Durham County jail
Man charged with killing wife to return to North Carolina from Arizona
Death certificates in limbo amid autopsy backlog in North Carolina
NC's copy of the Bill of Rights spent 138 years lost; FBI sting recovered it
High school student hit, killed crossing the road in Clayton
NC gets F grade for keeping lead out of drinking water at school
MillerCoors sues Anheuser-Busch over Super Bowl ad
Show More
Sheetz to hire more than 400 workers in North Carolina
Fort Bragg's FORSCOM welcomes new four-star general
North Carolina bulldog to be featured in iconic Cadbury bunny commercial
Jimmy Carter set to become longest living U.S. president of all time
Mom admits planning and participating in rape, murder of teen daughter
More TOP STORIES News