UPDATE: Missing Maine boys found in NC, father arrested

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WTVD) -- Two young boys missing from their home in Maine have been found in North Carolina.

Presque Isle Police Department confirmed Tuesday that 12-year-old Joel Strother II and 10-year-old Carter Strother were found safe.

Their father Joel Strother has been arrested and is on his way to jail.

Presque Isle police did not say where in North Carolina the boys were found.

On Monday, police posted to social media saying they had spoken to the boys' father and he refused to cooperate with investigators.



Our ABC station in Portland reported that Strother violated a custody agreement when he brought the boys to stay with their aunt Kimberly.

According to Presque Isle police, the information about the boys' whereabouts came from a single tip from someone who saw their post and decided to call police.
