Army 'open to bi-partisan discussion' on renaming Ft. Bragg, other bases named after Confederate leaders

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- The US Army announced it is now open to having conversations about renaming bases named for Confederate military leaders, according to ABC News.

"The Secretary of the Army is open to a bi-partisan discussion on the topic," Army spokesperson Cynthia Smith told ABC News.

Currently, Fort Bragg in North Carolina is one of 10 Army bases named after Confederate leaders.

In February, the Army told reporters at The Army Times that it had "no plans to rename any street or installation." The service said those namings were done in the spirit of "reconciliation," not as a demonstration of ideology.

However, a defense official told ABC News the protests following the death of George Floyd were the catalysts for the Army's willingness to have this renaming conversation. Floyd was killed in Minneapolis at the end of May. Four former police officers were charged in his murder after officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck.

It is unclear at this time when these conversations will begin.
