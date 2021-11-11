Raleigh honors Veterans with annual 5K run and ceremony

NC State hosted a special ceremony to honor the men and women who served our country. The event started early with an annual 5K run.
"We all come out here just to honor our veterans each year on November 11th," Barry Morris said.
Morris tries to make the run every year. He is a 21-year veteran with the Marine Corps.
"I was just happy to be out here representing NC State, the Marine Corps and my current organization, the USO."
Runners in the annual Veterans Day 5K are a mix of ROTC students and veterans. All participants run a 3 mile course through campus and finish at the NCSU Memorial Belltower.
"On our campus the Belltower is the ultimate expression of that appreciation. It was built to honor the men who died in World War 1," NCSU Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Tom Stafford said.
After the run, the group participated in a ceremony that included presentations and speeches from local veterans.
Durham County is honoring its veterans with a virtual ceremony starting at 11 a.m. The ceremony will be broadcast on the county's website and social media pages.
The Town of Cary will have its Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at Veterans Freedom Park.
Chapel Hill's Veterans Day ceremony also begins at 11 a.m. It is happening at the Seymour Center.
Louisburg is going all out for Veterans Day. The town is holding a parade, concert and more. The celebration starts at 11 a.m. outside the Franklin County Courthouse.
