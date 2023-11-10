Here's where to find the best Veterans Day deals for active and non-active military members

This Veterans Day, restaurants and businesses are celebrating service members with a slew of freebies and discounts only for active, non-active and retired military personnel. Here are some of the best Veterans Day deals for 2023.

Free food and meals for Veterans Day 2023

Applebee's: Enjoy a complimentary dine-in entrée when you show your military ID at Applebee's on Veterans Day. The choices include a 6-ounce top-choice sirloin or the chain's popular bacon cheeseburger.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse: Veterans and active-duty service members who dine in at BJ's on Veterans Day 2023 will receive a free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie with a minimum purchase of $11.95, as well as a coupon for a free appetizer on their next visit.

California Pizza Kitchen:Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free non-alcoholic beverage and a choice of one entrée from the restaurant's special Veterans Day menu.

Chili's: On Saturday, Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty members can get a free meal from a select menu at participating locations. The free meal is an in-restaurant offer only and doesn't include beverages or gratuity.

Dave & Buster's: Stop by Dave & Buster's on Veterans Day weekend to take advantage of the restaurant's offer of a free entrée up to $20 and a $10 Power Card to play games.

Denny's: Stop by a participating Dennys on Friday, Nov. 10 to snag a complimentary Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon. The offer is valid for dine-in only.

Golden Corral: They will be hosting their Military appreciation night on Monday, Nov. 13 from 5 p.m. to closing. It will include a free "thank you" meal when dining in.

Farmer Boys: Active-duty military and veterans who show valid proof of service can get a free cheeseburger on Veterans Day.

Hooters: Get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day menu with a purchase of a beverage. This is a dine-in offer only.

Red Robin: Red Robin is offering a free Red's Big Tavern Burger with bottomless steak fries to veterans and active-duty service members when dining in at participating locations.

Starbucks: Veterans, active-duty members, and military spouses can all enjoy a free tall-sized hot or cold brewed coffee on Nov. 11.

Other Veterans Day freebies and discounts for 2023

Joe's Crab Shack: Veterans can enjoy a 20% off discount from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Veterans Day. This is valid for parties that have up to four people.

Great Clips: Veterans and active service members can go into any U.S. Great Clips salon and get a free haircut or a free haircut card for a future visit. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day will also have the opportunity to pay it forward. They can receive a free haircut card to give to an active service member or veteran that can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov. 12 through Dec. 1.

Walgreens / Duane Reade: For veterans, active military members, and their families, Walgreens is offering 20% off eligible items at any Walgreens or Duane Reade location from Friday, Nov. 10 through Monday, Nov. 13.