Senior living community, Durham mayor recognizes veterans

DURHAM, N.C. -- On Veterans Day we take time to say thank you to those who have served our country. One senior living community in Durham celebrates veterans every year.

Patriotic sounds and red white and blue filled Atria Southpoint Walk. The community hosted its annual Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony.

"It's just a recognition of their contribution to our country. I think it's a nice step that they take," said Phil Hopkins, Army veteran.

This year, 19 veterans received a certificate of recognition and special pin presented by Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal.

Mayor O'Neal's father was a World War II veteran.

"Coming in here and seeing these men it just helps my heart so much. Our veterans have given so much to this country for us to be here...for me to be here. So I'm just honored that I was able to be a part of such a beautiful celebration today," said Mayor O'Neal.