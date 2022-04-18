Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal to give first State of the City address Monday

EMBED <>More Videos

Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal to give first State of the City

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal will give her first State of the City address Monday evening.

O'Neal's speech is sure to be--at least in part--about gun violence in the Bull City.

In the past year, gun crime has increased drastically. Deadly shootings so far in 2022 have nearly reached the combined total of the previous two years.

Last week, O'Neal told ABC11 that reducing gun violence was a top priority but that no definitive plan was in place to tackle the problem.

"I am not God -- I can't stop that. But what I can do as a mayor is to do what I am doing and that is do things differently because of my background. And also to make sure that we take a look at systemic causes in a different way, and we hope to be able to provide and help to provide a quality of life for folk so they can make some different decisions," O'Neal said last week.

WATCH: Durham mayor says she won't talk to reporters about gun violence
EMBED More News Videos

Her comments came as both Mayor Elaine O'Neal and Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews have been tasked with a challenge to fix Durham's violent crime problem.



She told us then that she was deeply concerned about the spike in gun violence, but she said she had not spoken with Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews about the topic.

O'Neal has made time over the last few months to meet with reformers seeking innovative ways to reduce violence in the communities. O'Neal said a lack of affordable housing and good-paying jobs were playing a significant role in Durham's crime rate.

O'Neal will address those issues and more tonight at 7 during the State of the City.

RELATED: Surveys in Durham found 66% of residents say gun violence is their greatest concern

WATCH: Extended interview with Durham Mayor Elaine O'Neal
EMBED More News Videos

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamcrimedurham police
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tax Day 2022: An extension may be better than rushing a return
Grab a coat; it's going to be a cold, wet Monday
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
Russia bears down on Mariupol, strikes other Ukraine cities
Local churches see some pews fill for Easter after pandemic pause
Police arrest suspect in mall shooting that left 14 injured
Biden White House hatches plans for return of the Egg Roll
Show More
Woman shocked to find 70 strangers added to her bank account
Pope Francis makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches spy satellites for a second time
Kindergartener shares bottle of tequila with classmates at school
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party
More TOP STORIES News