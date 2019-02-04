Vicious dog attack leads to unlikely friendship between hero and survivor

A Cumberland County employee was honored for saving the life of a man who was viciously attacked by a dog.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Cumberland County Register of Deeds employee was honored Monday morning for saving the life of a man who was viciously attacked by a dog.



During the meeting, Laura Scales was presented with the Exceptional County Employee award and a certificate of good deed.

Scales told ABC11 she was headed home from work on the evening on Jan. 9 when she saw a dog attacking a man. She said she sprung into action and called 911.

The man, Clifford Locklear, sustained several injuries including broken and dislocated fingers.

Since then, the pair have formed an unlikely relationship.

"I think that it's kind of amazing when an act of kindness can bring two strangers together to form a relationship. I think that's really special. I thought about him more than anything and I wanted to make sure he was okay," said Scales.
