Possible drunk driver crashes through front yard, into car parked in Raleigh driveway

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A possible drunk driver was caught on camera crashing into a parked car Tuesday evening in Raleigh.It happened around 7 p.m. at a home on Southwalk Lane near the intersection of Falls of Neuse and Durant.Jonathan Habers' surveillance camera recorded the crash. He said the driver of the car was under the influence.In the video, you can see one car plow through a front yard, driving over electric and cable boxes before slamming into a car parked in a driveway.Habers said he was lucky to get home early Tuesday. Otherwise, he may have been at the car getting his children out as the crash happened.Raleigh Police Department said they are investigating the crash. The crash report was unavailable Tuesday morning.