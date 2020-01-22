Possible drunk driver crashes through front yard, into car parked in Raleigh driveway

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A possible drunk driver was caught on camera crashing into a parked car Tuesday evening in Raleigh.

It happened around 7 p.m. at a home on Southwalk Lane near the intersection of Falls of Neuse and Durant.

Jonathan Habers' surveillance camera recorded the crash. He said the driver of the car was under the influence.

In the video, you can see one car plow through a front yard, driving over electric and cable boxes before slamming into a car parked in a driveway.

Habers said he was lucky to get home early Tuesday. Otherwise, he may have been at the car getting his children out as the crash happened.

Raleigh Police Department said they are investigating the crash. The crash report was unavailable Tuesday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighduicaught on tapecaught on videosurveillance cameradui crashdwicaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC man serenades wife as she battles brain cancer
Another NC county passes 2nd Amendment Sanctuary measure
Trump calls impeachment trial 'hoax' after Senate approves rules
UNC releases 2020 football schedule
'Outlet challenge' could cause serious injury, fire official warns
Bud Light cans spill on Texas road after fatal crash
Coronavirus kills 9 in China; US has 1 confirmed case by CDC
Show More
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
Man killed in Johnston County rollover crash
Rape victims billed by Cape Fear Valley Health for rape kits
Frustration boils as McDougald residents told they can't yet go home
Angry KFC employee rams SUV into restaurant over paycheck
More TOP STORIES News