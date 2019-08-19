Video: Fayetteville transit bus catches fire, explodes

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville Area System of Transit bus caught fire and exploded Monday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Person Street and Old Wilmington Road.

Witnesses said the driver of the bus smelled smoke prior to seeing flames on the bus. She then evacuated everybody off the bus, preventing any injuries.

"The bus driver did an amazing job," Fayetteville Fire Department Battalion Chief Joseph McLamb said.

McLamb said the bus had a hybrid engine that operate on fuel and propane. It's still unclear what caused the fire.

Wolfgang Strecker works near where the bus broke down. He saw the fire and started filming.

"I'm just glad everybody got out. What a disaster," Strecker said.

He also said one of the passengers on the bus was a woman who is 9 months pregnant. He said he opened his nearby office and allowed her to rest comfortably in the air conditioning after she evacuated the bus.



When firefighters finished putting out the flames, the bus had been destroyed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevilleexplosionfirevideo cameracaught on videobus accident
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police looking for car possibly linked to deadly 440 shooting
9-year-old killed, 8-year-old injured in Durham roadway shooting
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Monday, August 19
3 mass shootings averted in separate incidents around the country, authorities say
El Paso shooting widower's SUV stolen, wrecked after wife's funeral
Hospital locked down following triple shooting in Clinton
Wake SROs train to stop active shooter
Show More
Officers escort son of fallen policeman to school
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in NC mountains
Apps kids love that parents need to know about
9-year-old bitten by shark in knee-deep water
4.5 foot ceilings found in illegal, dangerous NY apartments
More TOP STORIES News