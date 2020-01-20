Surveillance video shows robbers smashing jewelry cases at Triangle Town Center in Raleigh

Surveillance video of smash and grab at Regent Jewelers at Triangle Town Center in Raleigh. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/eKtlms9Yj1 — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) January 20, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police responded to the Triangle Town Center mall Monday morning for a report of a robbery at a jewelry store.Officers responded just after 10 a.m. at the Regents Jewelers store inside the mall.Surveillance images released Monday showed the two robbery suspects in the store. There did not appear to be any other customers in the store at the time.After appearing to browse for a few moments, one robber pulls what appears to be a mallet from his back pocket and smashes the glass above several cases, while the other grabs merchandise through the opening.The two then ran into the mall's main area.The store owner told ABC11 that the robbers made off with an estimated $200,000 to $250,000 in jewelry, including gold chains, Rolex watches and other merchandise.One suspect wore a black hoodie; the other one had on a green hoodie. Both suspects had the hoods pulled up on their heads, making their faces more difficult to see.The store clerk did not intervene as the two smashed the cases. As the robbers grabbed merchandise, she went out into the mall and slipped and fell. She appeared to be unhurt as she got up and remained nearby as the robbery suspects ran out of the store.Police continue to investigate the robbery.