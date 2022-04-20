caught on video

Video: Woman survives after fainting and falling under moving train

WARNING: The video may be difficult to watch.
EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Woman survives after fainting and falling under moving train

ARGENTINA -- Shocking video shows the moment a woman fainted and fell under a moving train in Argentina, and miraculously, she survived.

The surveillance video shows the woman - who was identified only as Candela - losing her balance and falling to what appears to be a sudden death.

WARNING: This video may be difficult to watch.

She fell under the moving train, but somehow survived. The woman was rescued by the train station's security and several doctors and only suffered minor injuries.

Candela reportedly told an Argentinian TV station she suffered a loss in blood pressure, causing her to faint.

She said she has no idea how she is still alive.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
train safetyfalltrain accidentcaught on tapewoman injuredcaught on videou.s. & worldsurveillancesurveillance cameracaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Autopsy shows man shot in back of head after police encounter: lawyers
SoCal woman charged with NY hotel hate crime pleads guilty
CA hot air balloon ride turns into nightmare for passengers
Flamingo that escaped Kansas zoo in 2005 spotted on Texas coast
TOP STORIES
Justice Department to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
16-year-old dog rescued after falling in Neuse River
Group aims to create jobs for Black people without college degrees
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-440 westbound in Raleigh
Support Saturday's Walk to Defeat ALS in Raleigh
Holly Springs Road widening project begins
U.S. Secret Service officers fatally shoot 'intruder' in DC: Feds
Show More
FAA to continue 'zero tolerance' policy for unruly passengers
Goldsboro homeowner gets surprise as snake sets off doorbell camera
Immunocompromised people concerned after transit mask mandate dropped
Brother of Boston Marathon bombing victim finishes race for 1st time
Man at large following homicide in Halifax County
More TOP STORIES News