3 seriously injured after shooting at Fayetteville restaurant

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- A shooting Tuesday left three people seriously injured in Fayetteville.

It happened around midnight at the Manhattan Deli and Grill outside Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

ABC11 is working to learn more and see if police have any suspects.