Donovan's Dish: Shop Local Raleigh

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jill Donovan started Donovan's Dish in 2011 in her home. It's an idea that came from one of her dinner table talks.

It's a full-service catering company that specializes in fresh-from-scratch meals.

You can shop for meals at their location in Apex or Cary. The Donovan's Dish brand includes Take Out Markets and Dish to Door meal delivery.

Jill says the dishes are created with extra love by a team of dedicated Chefs.