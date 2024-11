NC officer runs from car on train tracks just before it's hit by Amtrak

Greensboro, NC police officer's patrol car was destroyed after being hit by an Amtrak train Thanksgiving night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Greensboro police officer was able to run away from his patrol car that was on the train tracks seconds before it was slammed into by an Amtrak train.

The accident happened around 6:50 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day near Hilltop Road in Jamestown.

There were 58 passengers on the train when the accident happened and no injuries were reported. The Amtrak was headed to Raleigh from Charlotte.

The accident is under investigation.