Israeli woman recounts Oct. 7 attack survival story to NC audiences

Mazal Tazazo, an Ethiopian-Israeli mother, architect and social worker who survived the Hamas attack, has been touring American universities and sharing her story. She spoke to ABC11 on Tuesday.

Mazal Tazazo, an Ethiopian-Israeli mother, architect and social worker who survived the Hamas attack, has been touring American universities and sharing her story. She spoke to ABC11 on Tuesday.

Mazal Tazazo, an Ethiopian-Israeli mother, architect and social worker who survived the Hamas attack, has been touring American universities and sharing her story. She spoke to ABC11 on Tuesday.

Mazal Tazazo, an Ethiopian-Israeli mother, architect and social worker who survived the Hamas attack, has been touring American universities and sharing her story. She spoke to ABC11 on Tuesday.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mazal Tazazo, an Ethiopian-Israeli mother, architect and social worker who survived the Hamas attack, has been touring American universities and sharing her story.

She spoke to ABC11 Eyewitness on Tuesday.

Watch the video above for more.