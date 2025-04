Touch-A-Truck fundraiser on Saturday, April 12 in Raleigh

All proceeds are going toward the Junior League of Raleigh.

All proceeds are going toward the Junior League of Raleigh.

All proceeds are going toward the Junior League of Raleigh.

All proceeds are going toward the Junior League of Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 10th annual Touch-A-Truck fundraiser returns to Raleigh on Saturday, April 12.

It is happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the State Highway Patrol Training and Driving Facility. All proceeds will benefit the Junior League of Raleigh.

Tickets are available at the door. For more information, click here.

ABC11 is a proud sponsor of this event.