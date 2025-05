Big Weather gets his degree, graduates alongside youngest son

ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Don Schwenneker realized his lifelong dream of a college degree this weekend in a very special way.

ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Don Schwenneker realized his lifelong dream of a college degree, and he got to walk the stage with his son, Mason, who also graduated from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke this weekend.

Watch the full story in the video above.