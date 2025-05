Production filming in Triangle area searching for extras, vintage cars

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- White Lightning Studios is hosting a casting call for extras for a movie shoot in Raleigh and Durham this summer.

Filming begins on June 8 and will depict the time periods of 1993 and 1968.

Applicants must be 18 or older, and all ethnicities and genders are encouraged to apply.

The studio is also looking to rent cars from the '60s, '70s, and '90s, including a luxury car from the '90s.

Those interested can find more information here.