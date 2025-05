Sunflower planting season in full swing at Dorothea Dix Park

It's that time of year again.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sunflower planting season is in full swing!

Workers began planting over 125,000 sunflower seeds on Friday at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. The flowers are expected to bloom in July, covering several acres of land as usual.

These sunflowers are more than just a beautiful sight-they serve as a vital pollinator habitat for bees, butterflies, and other wildlife.

The field is also a major tourist attraction, drawing tens of thousands of visitors each summer.