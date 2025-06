Downtown Raleigh shines bright: 88 trees lit up on Fayetteville St.

88 trees lined on Fayetteville Street are now lit up as part of a new project to make downtown more appealing.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A glow-up in downtown Raleigh!

The project, known as North Carolina's Main Street Lights, is sponsored by Duke Energy.

City leaders said the hope is to bring more people downtown giving businesses an economic boost.