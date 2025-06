SuitedNSuccess fundraising fashion show

CARY, N.C. -- ABC11 Together is highlighting an effort to provide economically disadvantaged men with professional business clothing at no charge.

The Red & Black on the Green Fashion Show benefits SuitedNSuccess and returns Saturday June 21 at the Courtyard Raleigh Cary Crossroads.

Tickets are still available.