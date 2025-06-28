'Welcome to Durham' sign coming to RDU?

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a new push to make sure visitors arriving at Raleigh-Durham international Airport know about all the Bull City has to offer.

Durham Next, the nonprofit leg of the Discover Durham visitor and tourism organization, is designing a 'Welcome to Durham' sign to be displayed in Terminal 2 at RDU.

There's currently no signage or branding specifically welcoming people to Durham when they arrive at the airport -- just Raleigh.

Discover Durham is considering 30 landmarks and places to feature in the sign, including the Streets at Southpoint, the Carolina Theatre of Durham and the American Tobacco Campus.

Weigh in using this survey, which will help select 10 to 15 attractions to feature on the sign.