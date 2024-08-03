New York artist blends cultural, queer identities

"My work is informed by my experience. I'm Chinese. I came out when I was in my mid 20's. I was in deep denial, self-loathing, internalized homophobia," Marcos Chin said.

"My work is informed by my experience. I'm Chinese. I came out when I was in my mid 20's. I was in deep denial, self-loathing, internalized homophobia," Marcos Chin said.

"My work is informed by my experience. I'm Chinese. I came out when I was in my mid 20's. I was in deep denial, self-loathing, internalized homophobia," Marcos Chin said.

"My work is informed by my experience. I'm Chinese. I came out when I was in my mid 20's. I was in deep denial, self-loathing, internalized homophobia," Marcos Chin said.

NEW YORK -- All forms of artistry are common means of expression in the queer community.

Marcos Chin, an illustrator in Brooklyn, creates striking pieces of art that blend his sexual and cultural identities. He says, "I became interested in being an artist at a very young age. Illustration, for me, is the art and business of communication. It allows me to draw and express myself in a way that feels really natural."

Chin says his projects are very personal. "My work is informed by my experience. I'm Chinese. I came out when I was in my mid-20s. I was in deep denial, self-loathing, internalized homophobia. I wanted to incorporate coming out and the experiences of being a young gay person in my illustration work."

Chin has also made art for high-profile companies like Target, Starbucks, Banana Republic and The New York Times. He says, "When I see my work in public, I'm as excited as when I was when I got one of my first projects as a young illustrator."

The crossover between his work and identity makes Marcos feel free to express himself and proud of his queerness.