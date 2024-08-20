Beach Plum Farm in West Cape May supplies fresh food to local restaurants

Guests are going to see how the farm is raising and growing all of the food that ends up on the plate.

Guests are going to see how the farm is raising and growing all of the food that ends up on the plate.

Guests are going to see how the farm is raising and growing all of the food that ends up on the plate.

Guests are going to see how the farm is raising and growing all of the food that ends up on the plate.

Cape May, New Jersey -- Beach Plum Farm is a working farm providing fresh produce to local restaurants around the Cape May area.

Established in 2007, the farm has grown to provide a space for the community to see how farm-to-table really works.

"It is a beautiful place to come and visit in West Cape May," says GM Ed Hackett. "We have chickens. We have pigs on property. (You) can walk around the fields themselves and actually see farmers and the gardeners doing their work and getting ready for the daily harvest."

There is also a shop on the farm, where visitors can buy freshly grown produce to use in their own kitchens.

Visitors can stay in one of the six cottages on the property.

Director of Agriculture Christina Albert describes it as, "an escape" from city life or suburban life.