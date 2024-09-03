Arthur Avenue's Casa Della Mozzarella is a family affair

BELMONT, the Bronx -- The owners of Casa Della Mozzarella in the Bronx's Little Italy are used to customers lining up around the block -- after all, their mozz is considered among the best in New York City.

"We are on Arthur Avenue in the Little Italy of the Bronx and we are at my store, Casa Della Mozzarella, and we are making fresh homemade mozzarella," said Carlo Carciotto, co-owner. "First of all, mozz is art, you start with the curd which you break through the guitarra. Water is always hot."

He said that his father burned off his fingerprints from making mozzarella over the years.

"I did it when I was nobody yet, I never did a vacation with my wife or my son, but the little bit of time I would spend with my family because like I told you, when I came here, I was nobody. I knew no English, still no English, and I had no money. I started from beyond zero," said Orazio Carciotto, the co-owner.

Carciotto said that an old man from Italy, in New York on vacation, tried his mozzarella and said "It's not too bad." Since then, he's refined his recipe and process thanks to that man.

"He was watching me and he said you make things almost perfectly, you've got a few things you've got to adjust," Orazio said. "If you have a chance to come to Italy, come to my factory, make sure I was doing everything he told me to do."

He said that the legacy of family members who have worked and contributed to the deli runs deep. Carlo has been part of the shop since he was a baby.

"I think I made him fall in love with mozz, too," Orazio said.

"A good product is good, but a good product with a beautiful story is even better," Carlo said.



