Cat Video Fest brings cat lovers together to celebrate their feline friends

EAGLE ROCK, Calif. -- Held in various cities across the globe, Cat Video Fest features a curated selection of the internets most entertaining cat clips, from playful kittens to majestic cats caught in amusing antics.
"When you watch a fun cat video, you tend to share it with a friend. So why not do it together. Cat Video Fest is perfect for that," said Amanda Salazar, Director of Vidiots, an iconic video rental store and repertoire theater that hosted festival screenings.
"This is like a private glimpse into the secret lives of cats," said Gwendolyn Mathers, Executive Director of Tail Town Cats, a non-profit adoption organization that helps find homes for adoption-ready cats. "It really celebrates this fun, joyous, silly side of cats."
A percentage of the proceeds from each festival screening go to local animal shelters and/or animal welfare organizations, like Tail Town Cats in Pasadena, California.
For a screening near you, go to: https://www.catvideofest.com/
Tail Town Cats
780 E Washington Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91104
https://www.tailtowncats.com
Vidiots
4884 Eagle Rock Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90041
https://vidiotsfoundation.org/