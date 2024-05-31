WATCH LIVE

Chinese food served for first time at Hollywood's iconic Chinese Theatre

ByJose Mayorquin Localish logo
Friday, May 31, 2024 11:16AM
Legendary TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood serves Dim Sum as alternative to popcorn and candy.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- The historic Chinese Theatre in Hollywood is stepping up its culinary game with an exciting addition to its menu: dim sum. Renowned for its iconic status in the world of entertainment, the theater is now set to tantalize taste buds alongside captivating audiences.

"This theater has never had Chinese food," said co-owner and chairman of TCL Chinese Theatre, Elie Samaha. "It's served out of the pagoda. People can take 4 or 5 different combinations that Chef Tony has designed, and take them inside the theater and eat them."

For more information, go to: https://hollywooddimsum.co/

